Hat trick helps Raiders beat Antigo; Amery is impressive

Looking for a spark, the Medford soccer team found it from an unlikely source in Thursday’s 4-0 win at Antigo, but the same lineup had no such luck Monday in a 9-0 non-conference to Amery to close out the home portion of the regular-season schedule.

Josh Fredrikson, who normally plays on the defensive end, punched in three goals to lead the Raiders to Thursday’s win, which boosted Medford to 4-5 in Great Northern Conference play.

Head coach Dan Felix felt the team started Thursday’s game against the Red Robins a bit flat and made a couple of different changes through the midway point of the first half before finding lightning in a bottle.

