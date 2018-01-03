Hanson 3rd, others hope for return

It wasn’t Kolten Hanson’s ultimate goal, but if there was a second-best way to complete a stellar wrestling career with the Medford Raiders, this was probably it.

Hanson went 4-1 in his final appearance at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Madison and won his final two matches on Saturday to place third in the 160-pound bracket.

Hanson finished the year 40-5, finished his career 164-22 and ended two places higher than he did last year at the Kohl Center. He also has the rare distinction of never being pinned throughout his youth and high school wrestling career. Hanson is the second Raider in three years to finish this high. Tucker Peterson was a 170-pound finalist in 2016.

Two of Hanson’s losses this year came to the same wrestler, senior Evan Vosters of Freedom (42-4), who beat him 3-1 in Friday’s semifinals and went on to win the state championship 11-2 over Prairie du Chien’s Nick Rogge on Saturday night.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of the The Star News.