Home / The Star News

Gymnasts get season off to hot start



Raider gymnast Katelyn Malchow earns a third-place score of 8.25 during Saturday's vault competition in Medford's Hot Cocoa Invitational. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMakala Ulrich swings around the low bar but has her eyes on moving to the high bar during her winning routine in the event Saturday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford Raiders pose with the team trophy after easily winning their second annual Hot Cocoa Invitational Saturday at Medford Area Elementary School. Team members include (front l. to r.) Kylie Vasicek, Kiarah Behling, Olivia Krug, Anna Wanke, Makala Ulrich, Kennedy Bilz, (back) Alisha Jochimsen, Abbi Potocnik, Lydia Sigmund, Kadia Gehrke, Avery Purdy, Kara Hudak, Katelyn Malchow and Brooklyn Bilz. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 9:31am mattf

The Medford Raiders quickly validated their high expectations for the 2019-20 gymnastics season, nearly breaking two school records and easily winning their second annual Hot Cocoa Invitational Saturday morning at Medford Area Elementary School.
The most sought after school record for this group is the team score of 130.35, which was set at the 2004 WIAA Division 2 sectional. The Raiders came within 1.15 points of breaking it Saturday by scoring 129.2 points. They beat Great Northern Conference Small Division rivals Rhinelander (111.85), Chequamegon (105.05) and Mosinee (93.8) to win the meet, which got a bit smaller with Lakeland and Escanaba, Mich. pulling out in the past two weeks.
“Our team score today was 129.2,” Medford head coach Steve Cain said. “Aside of the school record, I think that’s the highest we’ve been. I don’t think we’ve ever hit the 129 range.”
“This is a really good start,” Kara Hudak, the team’s lone senior, said.
For the full story pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here