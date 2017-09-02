Gymnastics/swim roundup: 2/9

A look back at the past week of boys swimming and gymnastics action for Taylor County teams.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

GNC Swim meet

Antigo High School

Team scores: 1. Lakeland, 335 points; 2. Shawano, 289; 3. Antigo, 224; 4. Tomahawk, 220; 5. Rhinelander, 190; 6. Medford, 34.

Medford notables: Alex Underwood, Aaron Connelly, Joey Kraemer, Matt Reuter, 9th, 200-meter medley relay.

UPCOMING ACTION

Gymnastics: Medford at Ashland Invite, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m.

Swim: Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Stevens Point sectional, Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m.