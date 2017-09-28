Good start to a tough stretch

The Rib Lake volleyball team had played three home matches before Tuesday yet barely felt like they were on the floor in easy sweeps.

So getting a test from their Marawood North rivals from Phillips was a refreshing change.

“This was one of the first ones where we actually had to put a lot more effort in to,” senior libero Hailey Wudi said after Rib Lake’s four-set win. “I think these games are a lot more fun to play.”

The win over the Loggers was a good start for Rib Lake as it starts a tough stretch of matches that will determine who wins the North’s 2017 championship.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.