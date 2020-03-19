Going out as winners

Though they didn’t know it at the time, the Rib Lake Redmen ended their outstanding 2019-20 boys basketball season Thursday night as winners.

Except for a couple of early minutes, the Redmen controlled their fourth straight post-season game virtually from start to finish and defeated Pittsville 61-45 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal played at D.C. Everest.

Under normal circumstances, the win would’ve sent the 22-4 Redmen to Saturday’s sectional final in Pulaski against 19-7 Wabeno-Laona with a berth in the state tournament at stake.

But a half-hour before Thursday’s tip off, it was announced the Kohl Center in Madison would no longer be available for the boys state tournament. A couple hours after Thursday’s win, the WIAA canceled the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournaments due to growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.

