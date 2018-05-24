Goals met as Raiders get three finalists, tie for 2nd

The Medford Raiders won matches in all flights but one and did just enough to hold on to a share of second place in the final standings following Friday’s Great Northern Conference tournament held in Antigo.

The Raiders scored 21 points in the meet, while Stevens Point Pacelli scored 23 in its first-ever GNC meet. That resulted in a tie between the two schools in the final standings with 81 points. The Raiders and Cardinals trailed runaway winner Rhinelander, who won its fifth straight league title with 134 total points, including 38 in Friday’s tournament.

Lakeland scored 14 points to finish fourth with 64 overall. Antigo scored nine points to finish with 25.

“We had a good day overall with some very close matches against good competition,” Medford head coach Jake Bucki said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.