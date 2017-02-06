GNC announces spring all-conference teams

The Great Northern Conference has announced all-conference teams for the 2017 spring sports season. The following are honorees for Medford.

BASEBALL

First team: Trenton Woebbeking, Sr, IF.

Honorable mention: John McMurry, Fr, P; Ben Lindgren, Sr, OF.

GOLF

GNC Player of the Year: Spenser Scholl, Sr.

First team: Spenser Scholl, Sr; Ryan Perrin, Jr.

Honorable mention: Dain Strick, Jr; Payton Nelson, Jr.

GIRLS SOCCER

Honorable mention: Sarah Thums, So, GK; Sophia Pernsteiner, Sr, F.

SOFTBALL

First team: Victoria Lammar, Sr.

Second team: Hailee Clausnitzer, Jr; Mackenzie Fries, Jr.

Honorable mention: Maggie Butkus, Sr.

BOYS TENNIS

GNC co-Head Coach of the Year: Jake Bucki, Medford

Second team: Alec Veal, #3 singles.

Honorable mention: Alec Shear, #1 singles; Josh Brooks, #2 singles; Jake Merrill/Carter Ray, #1 doubles; Charlie Branstetter/Trentin Messman, #2 doubles; Robert Hu/Jon Weigel, #3 doubles.