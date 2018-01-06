Home / The Star News / Girls soccer team wins 1-0, will play Saturday

Medford's Jasmine Wiitala tries to get around Mosinee defender Rachel Selle in a first-half race to a loose ball in front of the Indians' net. Wiitala's second-half goal gave Medford a 1-0 win in the WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford defender Callie Woller boots the ball out of trouble late in the first half of Thursday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 06/01/2018 - 8:32am mattf

The Medford Raiders girls soccer team beat Mosinee 1-0 Thursday in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal played at Stetsonville Elementary School.
Jasmine Wiitala scored the goal at the 63:53 mark and the defense pitched its fifth shutout of the season with new goalkeeper Kamry Albrecht getting the win in just her second varsity start in that position. She made a tough save on a low shot by Mosinee’s Tianna Bunn with 25 seconds left to preserve the win.
The fourth-seeded Raiders advance to a 1 p.m. regional final Saturday at one-seed Rhinelander. The GNC runner-up beat eighth-seeded Waupaca Thursday 9-0.

