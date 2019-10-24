Girls not ready to give up the GNC crown

The Gartzke Flowage Bike and Ski Trails outside of Antigo didn’t draw rave reviews from Medford’s cross country runners when they won a five-team meet on them Sept. 24. But, having competed in that race served them well in the return trip Saturday.

The Raider girls used the knowledge gained last month to continue their historic run by winning their third straight Great Northern Conference championship. The defending WIAA Division 2 state champions pulled off a minor upset by knocking off Lakeland and Tomahawk, who had both beaten them earlier in the fall and were above them in last week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state rankings.

While the boys’ one-year GNC title reign ended, they put Joey Sullivan and Conner Carbaugh on the All-GNC first team during a solid third-place finish in the team standings.

Medford’s girls JV team added a conference title of its own, winning its meet by securing the sixth-runner tiebreaker over Lakeland.

