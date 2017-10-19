Girls make history with win; both teams aim for state

With first-place team finishes in five girls meets and four boys races, the Medford Raiders had answered every question but one during a highly-successful regular season –– how do the Raiders match up with the defending Great Northern Conference and WIAA Division 2 sectional champions from Lakeland?

The teams finally met head-to-head in Saturday’s Great Northern Conference meet hosted by Northland Pines. While the Raiders and Thunderbirds split team championships to close the regular season, it might have been the Raiders who came away with a bigger shot of momentum heading into Saturday’s all-important WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Waupaca.

“I think it’s a big confidence boost knowing that we can actually get Lakeland now as long as we push ourselves,” Medford junior Ray Zirngible said Monday. “We thought we could win.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.