Girls hoops roundup: 2/7

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

Owen-Withee 59, Gilman 53

Blackhawks hold off Pirates late upset bid.

G: 24-29--53

O-W: 29-30--59

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 12 points; Taylor Hendricks, 12 points.

Owen-Withee leaders: Jennifer Wendler, 24 points, 9 rebounds; Brittany Schwark, 12 points.

Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46

Redmen surge in second half to extend winning streak to six.

A: 22-24--46

R: 20-36--56

Abbotsford leaders: Sadie Gunderson, 14 points; Dylana Schreiner, 12 points, 11 rebounds.

Rib Lake leaders: Rae Wright, 14 points, 11 rebounds; Katie Cardey, 12 points; Gracie Weinke, 12 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

Medford 55, Northland Pines 50

Pernsteiner's career-high 17 points helps Raiders hold off Eagles.

M: 21-34--55

NP: 20-30--50

Medford leaders: Sophia Pernsteiner, 17 points, 9 rebounds; Hailee Clausnitzer, 12 points.

Northland Pines leaders: Lexi Smith, 23 points.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Columbus Catholic 53, Gilman 52

Pospyhalla's overtime 3 lifts Dons past Pirates.

CC: 27-20-6--53

G: 22-25-5--52

Columbus Catholic leaders: Natalie Pospyhalla, 17 points, 3 3s; Morgan Albrecht, 12 points.

Gilman leaders: Camryn Skabroud, 11 points; Taylor Hendricks, 11 points.