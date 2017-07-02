Girls hoops roundup: 2/7
A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.
FRIDAY, FEB. 3
Owen-Withee 59, Gilman 53
Blackhawks hold off Pirates late upset bid.
G: 24-29--53
O-W: 29-30--59
Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 12 points; Taylor Hendricks, 12 points.
Owen-Withee leaders: Jennifer Wendler, 24 points, 9 rebounds; Brittany Schwark, 12 points.
Rib Lake 56, Abbotsford 46
Redmen surge in second half to extend winning streak to six.
A: 22-24--46
R: 20-36--56
Abbotsford leaders: Sadie Gunderson, 14 points; Dylana Schreiner, 12 points, 11 rebounds.
Rib Lake leaders: Rae Wright, 14 points, 11 rebounds; Katie Cardey, 12 points; Gracie Weinke, 12 points.
THURSDAY, FEB. 2
Medford 55, Northland Pines 50
Pernsteiner's career-high 17 points helps Raiders hold off Eagles.
M: 21-34--55
NP: 20-30--50
Medford leaders: Sophia Pernsteiner, 17 points, 9 rebounds; Hailee Clausnitzer, 12 points.
Northland Pines leaders: Lexi Smith, 23 points.
TUESDAY, JAN. 31
Columbus Catholic 53, Gilman 52
Pospyhalla's overtime 3 lifts Dons past Pirates.
CC: 27-20-6--53
G: 22-25-5--52
Columbus Catholic leaders: Natalie Pospyhalla, 17 points, 3 3s; Morgan Albrecht, 12 points.
Gilman leaders: Camryn Skabroud, 11 points; Taylor Hendricks, 11 points.