Girls' hoops roundup: 1/24

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, JAN. 23

Colby 51, Gilman 33

Four Hornets finish in double figures in win over Pirates.

G: 12-21--33

C: 30-21--51

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 8 points; Kayla Chause, 6 points.

Colby leaders: Vanessa Lopez, 11 points; Ashley Streveler, 11 points; Hailey Voelker, 10 points; Carley Elmhorst, 10 points.

Rib Lake 64, Spencer 43 (nc)

Cardey's career-high 31 points leads Redmen past Rockets.

S: 20-23--43

RL: 31-33--64

Spencer leaders: Lexi Baehr, 28 points; Courtney Buss, 8 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 31 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals; Rae Wright, 12 points.

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

Mosinee 51, Medford 49

Indians hand Raiders their second straight GNC loss.

Med: 21-28--49

Mos: 24-27--51

Medford leaders: Tori Lammar, 13 points; Hailee Clausnitzer, 13 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 12 points.

Mosinee leaders: Jaycie Dulak, 11 points; McKayla Garski, 10 points.

Gilman 58, Spencer 39

Five Pirates hit double figures in convincing ECC win.

S: 20-19--39

G: 31-27--58

Spencer leaders: Liz Endreas, 11 points; Lexi Baehr, 8 points.

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 11 points, 6 rebounds; Cooper Sherfield, 10 points, 19 rebounds; Taylor Hendricks, 10 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

Rib Lake 56, Chequamegon 25

Wright's double-double helps Redmen coast past Eagles.

RL: 37-19--56

C: 7-18--25

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 20 points; Rae Wright, 15 points, 11 rebounds.

Chequamegon leaders: Nicole Koski, 4 points; Shea Mineau, 4 points.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

Medford 46, Ashland 36 (nc)

Raiders break away in second half to down Oredockers.

M: 19-27--46

A: 19-17--36

Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 12 points; Tori Lammar, 7 points.

Ashland leaders: Lucia Novotna, 10 points.