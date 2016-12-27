Girls' hoops roundup: 12/27

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, DEC. 22

Rib Lake 47, Abbotsford 45

RL: 32-15--47

A: 19-26--45

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 24 points, 11 rebounds; Gracie Weinke, 8 points.

Abbotsford leaders: Dylana Schreiner, 25 points; Sadie Gunderson, 6 points, 10 rebounds.

TUESDAY, DEC. 20

Colby 57, Medford 45 (nc)

M: 17-28--45

C: 25-32--57

Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 13 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 12 points.

Colby leaders: Alyssa Underwood, 16 points; Ashley Streveler, 15 points.

Owen-Withee 59, Gilman 31

O-W: 22, 37--59

G: 16-15--31

Owen-Withee leaders: Jennifer Wendler, 22 points, 13 rebounds; Brianna Simington, 9 points.

Gilman leaders: Taylor Hendricks, 8 points; Cooper Sherfield, 7 points.

UPCOMING ACTION

Menomonie at Medford (nc), Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.

Wausau East at Medford (nc), Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m.

Medford at Stanley-Boyd (nc), Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m.

