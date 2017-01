Girls' hoops roundup: 1/10

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Flambeau 56, Rib Lake 47 (nc)

Rib Lake makes a season-high 23 free throws but Flambeau, ranked No. 7 in Div. 5, pulls away late.

F: 29-27--56

RL: 26-21--47

Flambeau leaders: Morgan Ludescher, 21 points, 8 rebounds; Jordan Ludescher, 10 points, 8 rebounds; Lindsey Alberson, 11 points

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 18 points, Gracie Weinke, 10 points; Hailey Wudi, 9 points; Sam Rodman, 9 points.

Gilman 61, Lake Holcombe 35 (nc)

Gilman snaps a three-game losing streak thanks to a monster second half.

G: 22-39--61

LH: 19-16--35

Gilman leaders: Taylor Hendricks, 19 points; Cooper Sherfield, 16 points; Grace Grunseth, 15 points.

Lake Holcombe leaders: Hannah Lee, 16 points; Carly Yeager, 9 points.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Rib Lake 70, Athens 39

Rib Lake shows no rust following holiday break in rout of Athens.

RL: 37-33--70

A: 10-29--39

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 28 points; Gracie Weinke, 16 points.

Athens leaders: Kierra Penney, 13 points; Kenadi Diedrich, 12 points.

Loyal 45, Gilman 19

Loyal improves to 8-1 in Eastern Cloverbelt following blowout over Gilman.

G: 9-10--19

L: 22-23--45

Gilman leaders: Camryn Skabroud, 8 points; Grace Grunseth, 5 points.

Loyal leaders: Hailey Rueth, 13 points; Karsyn Rueth, 12 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

Medford 55, Antigo 33

Raiders' 18-1 run opens up a big halftime lead.

A: 11-22--33

M: 26-29--55

Antigo leaders: Allison Kondzela, 6 points; Laurissa Belott, 6 points.

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 13 points, 4 assists; Sophia Pernsteiner 10 points.