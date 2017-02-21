Girls hoops preview: Rib Lake, Gilman set for playoff showdown

For the second time in three weeks, Taylor County hoops fans will be treated to an all-county girls basketball showdown.

But this time, the stakes are much higher.

The Gilman Pirates and the Rib Lake Redmen will both be looking to erase long playoff droughts when they face off in a WIAA Division 5 regional quarterfinal tonight at 7 p.m. at Rib Lake High School.

Neither 10-seed Gilman (8-13) nor 7-seed Rib Lake (14-7) has won a playoff game since 2010 (both teams won March 9 regional quarterfinals and then lost regional semifinals) and tonight's game will only be the third meeting between the two programs in the last 12 years.

The two teams saw each other just a few weeks ago - a 47-29 win for Rib Lake at Gilman on Jan. 30 - so it will be interesting to see what, if any, adjustments are made in the rematch.

Both teams are built from a similar mold: Hard-nosed defending. Methodical, ball-movement offense with the occasional 3-pointer. A willingness to scrap for every point and every loose ball.

So make sure to get a seat, this should be fun.

What's on the line?

The winner of tonight's regional quarterfinal will face either 2-seed McDonell Central or 15-seed Cornell in a regional semifinal on Friday. Barring a monster upset that game will be in Chippewa Falls. A potential regional championship would be Saturday night. Heavy snows are forecast for late this week so its possible playoff games could be pushed back. Stay tuned for updates.

What to watch for when Rib Lake has the ball

Offensively, the Redmen have improved substantially over the past few months. They averaged 45.1 points per game during a 6-6 start, but since have scored 52.1 points per game while compiling an 8-1 record. Junior Katie Cardey (17.6 ppg, 6.6 rebounds/game, .453 FG%), the newly-named Marawood North Player of the Year, still bears most of the offensive burden, but junior Gracie Weinke (13.6 ppg since Jan. 30, 9.8 ppg overall) and sophomore Rae Wright (7.3 ppg) have taken on larger offensive roles in recent weeks.

Sophomore Sam Rodman (5.4 ppg), junior Hailey Wudi (3.9 ppg) and sophomore Cami Scheithauer (3.4 ppg) all have steady roles.

The Pirates have held opponents to 41 points per game this season. Gilman doesn't create many points in transition, but freshman Grace Grunseth (3.0 steals/game) has a nose for the ball. Forward Cooper Sherfield (7.8 rebounds/game, 1.7 blocks/game) will be tasked with containing Wright in the post and providing help defense when Cardey attacks the paint.

Most importantly for Gilman, they have to find a way to slow down Cardey, the Taylor County scoring leader who burned them for 20 points in the Jan. 30 meeting.

What to watch for when Gilman has the ball

Gilman doesn't get to the free throw line much. They're a jump-shooting team with an inside option in Sherfield (8.2 ppg), who can facilitate the offense well from the high post. Grunseth (9.4 ppg, .382 FG%, 2.4 assists/game) can pull up, but she's at her best slashing to the hoop where she can use her athleticism to beat slow defenders.

Senior Taylor Hendricks (8.5 ppg, 1.5 3s/game) and junior Camryn Skabroud (6.6 ppg, 1.6 3s/game) are game-changers when the 3-pointers are falling. They need to be accounted for at all times when they drift outside. Senior Kayla Chause (4.0 ppg) and sophomore Amanda Wisocky (2.5 ppg) both hold solid rotation roles.

Gilman shot 28 percent from the field and committed 17 turnovers against Rib Lake's 1-3-1 zone defense during the Jan. 30 meeting. The Pirates have seen variations of the 1-3-1 multiple times this season against Colby and several other Eastern Cloverbelt opponents, so they shouldn't be as rattled by the system tonight. The Redmen have several players - Cardey (3.0 steals/game), Wudi (2.2 steals/game) and Weinke (2.0 steals/game) - who pounce on ball-handling mistakes.

Rib Lake has held opponents to a tidy 38.9 points per game this year.

Head coaches

Rib Lake: Mike Wudi, 3rd year (28-38 record)

Gilman: Robin Rosemeyer, 2nd year (14-30 record)

Season overviews

Rib Lake: 14-7 overall, 10-2 Marawood North (2nd place), Streak: W1, 48.1 points/game, 38.9 points allowed/game.

Gilman: 8-13 overall, 4-12 Eastern Cloverbelt Conference (7th place), Streak: W2, 43.8 points/game, 41.0 points allowed/game.

Game notes

Rib Lake is hosting its first playoff game since March 9, 2010 (Lake Holcombe was the opponent)

Rib Lake beat Gilman 47-29 on Jan. 30 in Gilman.

Rib Lake junior Katie Cardey (17.6 ppg) leads Taylor County in scoring and had 20 points against Gilman on Jan. 30.

Rib Lake is averaging 52.1 points per game during its recent 8-1 run.

Gilman already has its highest win total (8) since the 2009-10 season.

Gilman freshman Grace Grunseth is averaging 14 points, 5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and 3.2 steals per game since Jan. 23.

Gilman averages 10.3 free throw attempts per game (Rib Lake averages 18.2/game)

Gilman junior Camryn Skabroud leads Taylor County with 34 made 3-pointers this season.

Team field goal percentages are virtually identical: Gilman 35.6 percent, Rib Lake 35.2 percent

Team 3-point percentages are virtually identical: Rib Lake 26.7 percent, Gilman 26.4 percent

You can view the full WIAA playoff brackets here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Basketball_Girls_Div5_Sec1_4.html