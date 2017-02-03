Girls hoops: McDonell Central ends Rib Lake's promising season

This article was scheduled to run in the March 2, 2017 edition of The Star News, but a printing error resulted in an unfinished version of the page containing this story and several others to appear in the published paper. The Star News sincerely apologizes for the error and hopes you enjoy this free online version of the article.



McDonell Central’s strong run of defensive efforts continued last Thursday as the Macks won their eighth straight game, downing the Rib Lake Redmen 42-36 in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal in Chippewa Falls.

Rib Lake (15-8) trailed by eight points at halftime but managed to pull within four points late in the second half, putting a scare into a McDonell Central team that was likely already looking ahead to a regional final on Saturday.

“We played our hearts out and left everything on the court,” said Mike Wudi, Rib Lake head coach, in a Friday email. “We came up a bit short last night, but I’m proud of all that this group has been able to accomplish this season.”

Two days after beating Gilman for its first playoff win since 2010, the Redmen didn’t quite have enough to prevent a second consecutive postseason run from ending at McDonell Central.

Junior Katie Cardey led all players with 19 points on 6 of 14 shooting. She powered Rib Lake’s second half rally with 13 points and has 31 points in two career meetings with the Macks.

McDonell Central (22-3) edged Flambeau 47-45 on Saturday, avenging last season’s playoff loss to the Falcons, to clinch its first regional title since 2014. The Macks will face top-seeded Clayton tonight, Thursday, in a sectional semifinal at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser High School, looking to move one step closer to the program’s first-ever state berth.

Rib Lake was held below 40 points for the second time in three games, but also managed to hold McDonell Central to its worst offensive night since the Macks scored 40 in a 19-point loss at Clayton on Jan. 24.

“They got few easy looks and we rotated our defense very well to match up with their shooters,” Wudi said.

Opponents are averaging just 35.3 points per game during the Macks’ current eight-game winning streak.

The Redmen shot 31.6 percent from the field, including 15.4 percent from 3-point range.

“They made us work hard for every single point we scored.,” Wudi said. “Our outside shooting was not good enough last night to loosen their defense up.”

Sam Rodman had seven points on 3 of 5 shooting, Gracie Weinke scored six points on two 3-pointers, giving her multiple treys in eight straight games, and Rae Wright had four points and five rebounds.

Josie Verbick paced McDonell Central with 10 points. Abby Opsal chipped in nine points, Abby Wampler had eight and three others scored four.

Rib Lake held an early 6-5 lead but the Macks came back to take a 27-19 lead at the break. McDonell Central extended their advantage to 10 points, 38-28, with about eight minutes to go before the Redmen got to within four with five minutes remaining.

Expectations will certainly be raised next season for Rib Lake, which doesn’t graduate a single player from its best team since the 2006-07 school year.

McDonell, at the tail end of its first winning season since 2012-13, will lose five athletes to graduation, including four starters.

