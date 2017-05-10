Home / The Star News / Gilman's run to ECC lead stopped

Gilman's Cooper Sherfield battles at the net with Greenwood's Taylor Gregorich (12) and Brooke Hinker during last Thursday's match. Photo by Dean Lesar/Tribune Record Gleaner
Winners of four straight Eastern Cloverbelt Conference matches, the Gilman Pirates found themselves in position to create a first-place logjam Tuesday night.
But the host Columbus Catholic Lady Dons, after an early scare from the Pirates, didn’t allow it to happen.
Columbus Catholic all but wrapped up the league title with a 3-1 win, improving to 6-0 with one match left tonight, Thursday, at last-place Loyal. Gilman (4-2), meanwhile, was left to play for a piece of second place tonight against visiting Colby at 7:15 p.m. The Hornets are 5-1 in ECC play.
Though the championship drive will come up short, Gilman head coach Janice Komanec said the team’s drive recently certainly has not.
