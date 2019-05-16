Gilman now a Thursday win away from outright Eastern Cloverbelt crown

The Gilman Pirates have clinched at least a share of the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference softball championship.

Today, Thursday, it will be time for the Pirates to get greedy.

A 7-1 win at Neillsville Tuesday, plus a pair of wins over Columbus Catholic in the past week have pushed Gilman to an 11-2 conference record with one last game to play Thursday at Colby-Abbotsford. With a win over the 4-8 Hornets, the Pirates, who are 16-4 overall, will have the conference championship all to themselves.

Greenwood is done with conference play and finished 11-3. The best the Indians can hope for is a Gilman loss Thursday and a tie.

