Home / The Star News / Gilman now a Thursday win away from outright Eastern Cloverbelt crown

Gilman now a Thursday win away from outright Eastern Cloverbelt crown



Gilman catcher Madisyn James reacts quickly, picking up a tapper hit by a Marathon batter and throwing her out during the second inning of Saturday’s 12-9 win. James and pitcher Addy Warner, also pictured, both had key hits in the win and the young battery was able to gain valuable experience working together against a quality opponent. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman's Lexi Chapinlinski dives into home plate and scores the team's first run of Saturday's game with Marathon on a base hit by Montana Birkenholz. Gilman rallied to win 12-9. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman pitcher Addy Warner had a big day at Saturday's Gilman-Thorp Slamfest, pitching all 14 innings in two Gilman wins and hitting three homers in the two games. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/16/2019 - 9:46am mattf

The Gilman Pirates have clinched at least a share of the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference softball championship.
Today, Thursday, it will be time for the Pirates to get greedy.
A 7-1 win at Neillsville Tuesday, plus a pair of wins over Columbus Catholic in the past week have pushed Gilman to an 11-2 conference record with one last game to play Thursday at Colby-Abbotsford. With a win over the 4-8 Hornets, the Pirates, who are 16-4 overall, will have the conference championship all to themselves.
Greenwood is done with conference play and finished 11-3. The best the Indians can hope for is a Gilman loss Thursday and a tie.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here