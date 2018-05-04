Gilman baseball team anxious to build on turnaround 2017 season

The Gilman Pirates were the big mover in the Eastern Cloverbelt Conference’s baseball standings last spring, jumping from seventh place to fourth and improving their win total by four in conference play alone. Overall, the Pirates more than doubled their 2016 win total of six while going 13-11 in 2017.

In 2018, it becomes a matter of staying power as the Pirates aim to remain among the conference’e top teams.

Based on experience and pitching depth, the Pirates believe they have a good shot at doing that.

“We feel like all the teams that were at the top are similar again this year –– Greenwood, Neillsville, Loyal, us and Spencer,” fifth-year head coach Robin Rosemeyer said Monday. “Spencer didn’t lose anybody. They didn’t have any seniors last year. Those five teams should all be in the mix. Any one of the five could win it. Us included.”

“I think we’re trying to place the highest in the conference we can get,” senior Elliot Wininger said. “Higher than last year (is a goal.)”

