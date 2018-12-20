Home / The Star News / Gilman’s good start continues with exciting OT win

Out of the high post area, Gilman’s Aaron Nagel fights through Joshua Jones (4), Tristin Jones and Kaden Crank (r.) in the middle of Lake Holcombe’s defense to get a shot off during the second half of the Pirates’ 83-70 overtime win Monday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsGilman’s Torgor Crick challenges Lake Holcombe’s Kaden Crank on the left block during the second half of the Pirates’ overtime win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/20/2018 - 8:51am mattf

It’s only December, but the Gilman Pirates had February and March on their minds when they rallied from a 10-point second-half deficit and eventually outlasted host Lake Holcombe 83-70 in a non-conference, overtime thriller Monday night.
Having already lost one nailbiter to Flambeau, the Pirates felt this was a must-win game to start building their seeding résumé in their sectional half-bracket. That mentality helped them dig out of a turnover-induced hole they put themselves in when Lake Holcombe (3-3) started the second half with a 22-3 run to take a 59-49 lead with 12:45 left.
“I think when coach called the timeout (at the 12:45 mark), we came back and said, ‘we have to go now because we know how much this game means for seeding. If we lose to this team, it would very much so hurt us,’” senior Aaron Nagel said after his 23-point performance.
