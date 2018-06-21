Home / The Star News / Gilman’s Burton grateful for softball all-star opportunity

Gilman’s Burton grateful for softball all-star opportunity



Gilman’s Kasee Burton, shown here in a May 8 game against Neillsville-Granton, got one last chance to put on glove and cleats in a high-school setting, appearing in last week’s Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games in Wisconsin Dells. Photo by David King/The Star News
Thu, 06/21/2018 - 8:58am mattf

Kasee Burton’s last pitching appearance with the Gilman Pirates was not the kind any senior wants to go out on.
Fortunately, she got a chance to end things on a better note during the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games held June 12 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.
In April, Burton became the latest addition to a long list of softball players from Gilman who have been selected to play in the Senior All-Star Series over the last 15 years. She played with the Division 4/5 Black team that was coached by Chad Thurs of Marathon.
The team consisted mainly of players from north-central Wisconsin, with a few southern exceptions. The roster even included some Eastern Cloverbelt Conference rivals Burton and her Gilman teammates have battled in recent seasons, including two-time Player of the Year Kaylee Learman of Greenwood and Lexi Baehr and Sadie Mercier of conference-champion Spencer.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here