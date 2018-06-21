Gilman’s Burton grateful for softball all-star opportunity

Kasee Burton’s last pitching appearance with the Gilman Pirates was not the kind any senior wants to go out on.

Fortunately, she got a chance to end things on a better note during the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games held June 12 at the Woodside Sports Complex in Wisconsin Dells.

In April, Burton became the latest addition to a long list of softball players from Gilman who have been selected to play in the Senior All-Star Series over the last 15 years. She played with the Division 4/5 Black team that was coached by Chad Thurs of Marathon.

The team consisted mainly of players from north-central Wisconsin, with a few southern exceptions. The roster even included some Eastern Cloverbelt Conference rivals Burton and her Gilman teammates have battled in recent seasons, including two-time Player of the Year Kaylee Learman of Greenwood and Lexi Baehr and Sadie Mercier of conference-champion Spencer.

