Getting one step further

The first goal of getting further than last year was reached.

The ultimate goal of a Wisconsin American Legion Class A state championship unfortunately eluded Medford’s Post 147 baseball team late Monday afternoon with one rough inning and the sounds of hard-hit balls finding the opponent’s leather in a 5-2 loss to St. Mary’s Catholic Post 33 of Neenah.

Medford (18-6) reached the semifinal round and finished with a 2-2 tournament record, falling one win short of making it to Tuesday’s championship round and qualifying for the Central Plains Division 2 Regional that Waupun is hosting next weekend.

Waupun successfully defended its state title and became Wisconsin’s first five-time Class A state champion with an 8-3 win over St. Mary’s Catholic Tuesday afternoon. As the runner-up, St. Mary’s Catholic also will compete in the national regional event since Waupun got the automatic berth as the host team.

