Gallery: Medford wins GNC wrestling title

A collection of sports reporter Bryan Wegter's favorite images from the 2017 Great Northern Conference wrestling championships, held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Antigo High School.

Medford won the team title, it's first outright in GNC history, and six Raiders won individual titles.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Abbotsford/Colby regional, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. at Abbotsford High School