Gallery: Medford wins GNC wrestling title
Fri, 02/10/2017 - 11:32am mattf
February 10, 2017
A collection of sports reporter Bryan Wegter's favorite images from the 2017 Great Northern Conference wrestling championships, held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Antigo High School.
Medford won the team title, it's first outright in GNC history, and six Raiders won individual titles.
UPCOMING ACTION
Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Abbotsford/Colby regional, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. at Abbotsford High School
For more coverage of Medford wrestling, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday. Contact The Star News if you wish to purchase photos from this event.