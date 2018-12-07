Gaining offensive confidence at Attack the Rack

In coaching, the best ideas are the ones that get stolen, used and copied by other coaches.

Medford boys basketball head coach Ryan Brown’s Attack the Rack camp, held this past Monday and Tuesday at Medford Area Middle School is an example.

Modeled after the Take It To The Rim camps held annually statewide by Forrest Larson, Brown’s high-intensity, fast-paced and offensively-focused camp drew the maximum 50 players entering grades 6-12 for 10 hours of instruction focusing on ball handing, beating pressure and attacking the basket.

“They love that,” Brown said of the offensive nature of the camp.

