Fundamental work in the gym hopefully will pay off outside

The 2018 Medford boys tennis team includes (front l. to r.) Jake Cipar, Alec Veal, Alejandro Vazquez, Armin Kliewe, Riley Kleist, (standing l. to r.) head coach Jake Bucki, Logan Searles, Sterling Reilly, Trentin Messman, Carson Kleist, Luis Silva, Logan Nowak, Alec Shear, Zach Kawa, Charlie Branstetter, Aaron Connelly, Ethan Kraemer, Tahtankka Damm and coach Kyle Ranum. Reilly Nutting is not pictured. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 9:22am mattf

You can’t fault the Medford boys tennis team for its effort. Before and during practice in the last week of March the Raiders grabbed a bunch of shovels and got their north courts cleared at the high school and had a third court exposed.
But Mother Nature won the battle, dumping more than a foot of snow back on the courts in two separate storms in a four-day span, sending the Raiders back inside for practice and wiping out their first three dual meets and a first invitational April 5-10.
“It’s really frustrating honestly,” senior Alec Shear said last Thursday at the end of a practice in Raider Hall. “We had the courts cleared off for about two days. It was nice outside and then we were just stuck back in here.”
“We had the entire team out there, working hard,” senior Alec Veal added.
