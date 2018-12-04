Fundamental work in the gym hopefully will pay off outside

You can’t fault the Medford boys tennis team for its effort. Before and during practice in the last week of March the Raiders grabbed a bunch of shovels and got their north courts cleared at the high school and had a third court exposed.

But Mother Nature won the battle, dumping more than a foot of snow back on the courts in two separate storms in a four-day span, sending the Raiders back inside for practice and wiping out their first three dual meets and a first invitational April 5-10.

“It’s really frustrating honestly,” senior Alec Shear said last Thursday at the end of a practice in Raider Hall. “We had the courts cleared off for about two days. It was nice outside and then we were just stuck back in here.”

“We had the entire team out there, working hard,” senior Alec Veal added.

