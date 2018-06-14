Home / The Star News / Fries and Clausnitzer lead Medford’s list of award winners

Fries and Clausnitzer lead Medford’s list of award winners



Medford’s Mackenzie Fries lines a run-scoring double during the team’s Great Northern Conference opener against Northland Pines on April 26. Fries’ standout senior season made her a unanimous choice for the 2018 All-Great Northern Conference softball team. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/14/2018 - 9:00am mattf

Three seniors led the way for the Medford Raiders in this year’s voting for the All-Great Northern Conference softball teams.
Mackenzie Fries and Hailee Clausnitzer took a bump up this year and earned first-team All-GNC honors for the first time in the sport. Both were second-team choices a year ago. Fries was a unanimous selection this year by the league’s head coaches.
Joelle Zenner, who carried the team’s offense for a stretch in mid-May, earned her first All-GNC softball honor and got a spot on the second-team.
Sophomores Brynn Rau and Alex Nicks rounded out this year’s award winners by garnering honorable mention.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here