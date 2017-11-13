Home / The Star News / Friday's girls state swim results

Medford's state-qualifying swimmers included (l. to r.) alternate Mallory Rudolph, Erin Bergman, Avery Apfelbeck, Kaylee Seifert, Hallie Schumacher and alternate Aubrey Buskerud. Submitted photo
Represented in three events, the Medford Raiders finished 23rd out of 37 teams by scoring 26 points at the WIAA Division 2 girls state swim meet Friday, Nov. 10 at the UW Natatorium in Madison.
Freshman Erin Bergman placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in a school-record time of 58.9 seconds. It is the highest finish ever for a Medford swimmer at state.
Bergman also placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley with a school-record time of 2:14.88.
The 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Kaylee Seifert, senior Hallie Schumacher, Bergman and junior Avery Apfelbeck finished 15th at state in a school-record time of 3:47.07. Juniors Mallory Rudolph and Aubrey Buskerud were the alternates.
