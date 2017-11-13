Friday's girls state swim results

Represented in three events, the Medford Raiders finished 23rd out of 37 teams by scoring 26 points at the WIAA Division 2 girls state swim meet Friday, Nov. 10 at the UW Natatorium in Madison.

Freshman Erin Bergman placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in a school-record time of 58.9 seconds. It is the highest finish ever for a Medford swimmer at state.

Bergman also placed 10th in the 200-yard individual medley with a school-record time of 2:14.88.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team of junior Kaylee Seifert, senior Hallie Schumacher, Bergman and junior Avery Apfelbeck finished 15th at state in a school-record time of 3:47.07. Juniors Mallory Rudolph and Aubrey Buskerud were the alternates.

