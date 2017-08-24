Fresh faces look to emerge, keep Raiders in contention

Take away a head coach who presided over 483 wins in 23 seasons and anywhere from 70 to 80 percent of last year’s offensive production, depending on the statistic, and what do you get?

A Medford Raider volleyball team that sees no reason why it still can’t succeed.

With the graduation losses of eight letter winners –– most of whom earned at least three letters while earning back-to-back Great Northern Conference championships –– and a big change at the top with Cheryl Schreiner being Medford’s first new head coach since the mid-1990s, it’s reasonable to expect change.

But familiar faces remain in Raider Hall with five letter winners and three members of the coaching staff back from a team that went 12-0 in the GNC and 36-7 overall last fall. With younger reinforcements eager to finally get their shot after waiting for the class of 2017 to graduate, optimism abounds with the varsity crew.

