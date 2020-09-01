Four-goal period sparks another win for skaters

The Medford Raiders got goals from six different players, scored two short-handed goals and added a power-play goal in a 7-3 win over the visiting Black River Falls Co-op that extended the program’s most successful stretch of hockey in three years.

Tuesday’s win puts Medford at 4-0-1 in its last five games, a stretch of success not seen since the 2016-17 Raiders went 3-0-2 with two overtime shootout wins over a five-game stretch in January of that season.

Now 6-4-1 overall, there may be no better time for Medford to be taking on Great Northern Conference nemesis Mosinee, who comes to the Simek Recreation Center tonight, Thursday, for a 7 p.m. face-off. After tonight, the Raiders will be away from home for their next five games.

“I thought we played particularly well today,” head coach Galen Searles said after the win. “I like how the passing has been developing over the last few games.”

