Five-run first is good enough for Whittlesey win

Rib Lake catcher Sean Schreiner throws a bullet to first base to complete a seventh-inning strikeout of Whittlesey’s Ben Meyer during Sunday’s Dairyland League contest at Mike Roiger Stadium. Whittlesey won the game 6-4. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsWhittlesey's Derek Nichols connects for a seventh-inning sacrifice fly during Sunday's win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 06/28/2018

A five-run first inning gave the Whittlesey Reds all the runs they needed Sunday in a 6-4 win over the Rib Lake Osprey that put the Reds above .500 in Dairyland League play for the first time this season at 3-2.
The Reds’ first seven hitters reached base safely in their big first inning. A double play helped Rib Lake finally end the rally. From there, the Osprey held the Reds scoreless until Derek Nichols hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to add a key insurance run after the Osprey had closed within two.
Rib Lake’s tough-luck league season continued as it dropped to 2-6.
The big bottom of the first for the home team started with back-to-back singles by Thomas Mildbrand and Nick Meyer. Jeff Kraschnewski drew a walk from Rib Lake starter Jordan Cardey to load the bases for Nichols, who singled in the game’s first run.
