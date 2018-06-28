Five-run first is good enough for Whittlesey win

A five-run first inning gave the Whittlesey Reds all the runs they needed Sunday in a 6-4 win over the Rib Lake Osprey that put the Reds above .500 in Dairyland League play for the first time this season at 3-2.

The Reds’ first seven hitters reached base safely in their big first inning. A double play helped Rib Lake finally end the rally. From there, the Osprey held the Reds scoreless until Derek Nichols hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh to add a key insurance run after the Osprey had closed within two.

Rib Lake’s tough-luck league season continued as it dropped to 2-6.

The big bottom of the first for the home team started with back-to-back singles by Thomas Mildbrand and Nick Meyer. Jeff Kraschnewski drew a walk from Rib Lake starter Jordan Cardey to load the bases for Nichols, who singled in the game’s first run.

