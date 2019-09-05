Home / The Star News / Five-inning perfection

Five-inning perfection



Medford’s Kiersten Crass slides safely into home plate, scoring on a wild pitch thrown by Brylee Ridderbusch who is late making the tag. This fourth-inning play in Monday’s 6-1 win over Rhinelander made it 4-0. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider Krista Gollhardt steals second base during the first inning of Monday's 7-3 win over Phillips. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/09/2019 - 8:59am mattf
Mudgett, Raiders allow nothing in win over Hodags

Medford junior pitcher Rachel Mudgett has been hitting the strike zone with regularity the past three weeks and her resurgence reached its peak Tuesday when she fired a five-inning perfect game in the Raiders’ 13-0 win at Rhinelander.
Less than 24 hours after beating the Hodags 6-1 in Medford, the Raiders had a much easier time of things Tuesday at Pioneer Park, banging out 11 hits, taking a 10-0 lead through four innings and allowing Mudgett and the defense to relax and go to work.
“We were finally able to hit the ball really well,” Mudgett said after returning to Medford Tuesday night. “We were squaring up on it nicely. We were running bases smarter. With pitching, I was hitting my spots tonight and that helps a lot.”
Mudgett only needed 44 pitches to put her name in Medford’s record books. She struck out three Hodags. No ball Rhinelander put in play left the infield and head coach Virgil Berndt recalled only two balls that were hit relatively hard.
