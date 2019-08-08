Fire returns for Reardon, who fills girls soccer post

After a five-year break, Chris Reardon tested the soccer coaching waters again this past spring and now is diving back into it headfirst as Medford’s new girls varsity head coach as well as the school’s boys JV coach.

Reardon was the girls JV coach this past spring. He fills the head coach opening created when Dan Felix was not brought back following his 10th season at the helm.

Medford is coming off the best of its 10 seasons of varsity girls soccer, having gone 11-7-3 overall in the spring of 2019 and reaching the WIAA Division 3 sectional final round for the first time in post-season play.

“I’m really excited,” Reardon said. “I think we obviously had a great season. We only lost a couple of starters, Meredith (Seidel) and Hailey (Kollmansberger). They were pretty big losses, but I’m excited with the freshmen we have coming in and I’m excited with the players that we’ve got. I think we’ve set the bar now. We’ve set the bar to a new height. (The season) can’t come soon enough.”

