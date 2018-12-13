Finally on the winning side

It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the last one back on Jan. 6, 2015, but it was noteworthy nonetheless.

The Medford boys swim team is back in the win column.

With Antigo only having four swimmers this year, the 95-52 win Tuesday at the MASH pool was a foregone conclusion. But, according to Medford head coach Shari Bergman, the Raiders tried to go about it the right way.

“I told our guys ‘tonight, you’re probably going to get a win,’” Bergman said. “‘It’s going to be the first time since the 2014 season. They had one win that year. Before that, you were looking at 2010. If the win was going to happen, it was going to be done gracefully.’

“Yes I was going to be thrilled for the guys, but I really wanted the times to drop tonight, which they did. That was their goal. (Antigo’s situaton) is tough and we’ve been there. There was going to be no throwing the coach in the pool.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.