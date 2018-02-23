Home / The Star News / Feb. 23 WIAA tournament update

Feb. 23 WIAA tournament update



Medford's Kolten Hanson begins to make his winning move in overtime as he defeats East Troy's Chase Coleman in a WIAA Div. 2 state quarterfinal Friday afternoon. Hanson lost to top-ranked Evan Vosters of Freedom in the semifinals Friday night 3-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake's Katie Cardey (20) and Gracie Weinke (32) trap Gilman's Camryn Skabroud near half-court as Rib Lake's 1-3-1 zone was highly effective against the Pirates in a 55-35 regional semifinal win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Fri, 02/23/2018 - 10:25pm mattf
Rib Lake to host 4 p.m. regional final Saturday; Hanson is wrestling semifinalist

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING
Friday results
Quarterfinals
160 pounds: Kolten Hanson, Medford, 7-5 sudden victory over Chase Coleman, East Troy
132 pounds: Tanner Deist, Wautoma-Wild Rose, 6-1 over Zeke Sigmund, Medford

Consolation semifinal: Nathan Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, 8-3 over Sigmund

Friday night semifinal: Evan Vosters, Freedom, 3-1 over Hanson.
Hanson (38-5) will face Reece Woracheck (38-14) of Luxemburg-Casco in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning. He will then wrestle for 3rd or 5th Saturday afternoon.

WIAA DIV. 5 GIRLS BASKETBALL
Regional semifinal
Rib Lake 55, Gilman 35
Katie Cardey scored 29 points and Rib Lake's strong first-half defense was too much for the Pirates. Rib Lake led 30-10 at halftime and coasted through the second half.
Rib Lake will host the regional championship game Saturday against McDonell Central, a 54-29 winner over Owen-Withee Friday.
GAME TIME HAS BEEN MOVED UP TO 4 P.M. DUE TO THE IMPENDING WEATHER

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here