Feb. 23 WIAA tournament update

WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING

Friday results

Quarterfinals

160 pounds: Kolten Hanson, Medford, 7-5 sudden victory over Chase Coleman, East Troy

132 pounds: Tanner Deist, Wautoma-Wild Rose, 6-1 over Zeke Sigmund, Medford

Consolation semifinal: Nathan Ronsman, Luxemburg-Casco, 8-3 over Sigmund

Friday night semifinal: Evan Vosters, Freedom, 3-1 over Hanson.

Hanson (38-5) will face Reece Woracheck (38-14) of Luxemburg-Casco in a consolation semifinal Saturday morning. He will then wrestle for 3rd or 5th Saturday afternoon.

WIAA DIV. 5 GIRLS BASKETBALL

Regional semifinal

Rib Lake 55, Gilman 35

Katie Cardey scored 29 points and Rib Lake's strong first-half defense was too much for the Pirates. Rib Lake led 30-10 at halftime and coasted through the second half.

Rib Lake will host the regional championship game Saturday against McDonell Central, a 54-29 winner over Owen-Withee Friday.

GAME TIME HAS BEEN MOVED UP TO 4 P.M. DUE TO THE IMPENDING WEATHER