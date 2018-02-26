Feb. 22-24 Prep scoreboard

MEDFORD AT WIAA DIV. 2 STATE WRESTLING

160 pounds: Kolten Hanson (40-5) goes 4-1 and finishes third. Hanson pinned Dodgeville’s John Phelan in 39 seconds, beat East Troy’s Chase Coleman 7-5 in overtime in the quarterfinals, lost to eventual champion Evan Vosters of Freedom 3-1 in the semifinals; beat Luxemburg-Casco’s Reece Worachek 7-0 and Lodi’s Max Barreau 10-3.

132 pounds: Zeke Sigmund (34-14) went 1-2 and did not place. Sigmund pinned Lakeland’s Tate Olson in 54 seconds, lost 6-1 to Wautoma-Wild Rose’s Tanner Deist and lost 8-3 to Luxemburg-Casco’s Nate Ronsman.

195 pounds: Jake Rau (36-13) lost 11-5 to Prairie du Chien’s Stephen Ronnfeldt.

120 pounds: Dane Higgins (31-11) lost 14-2 to Lodi’s Garret Moll.

CORNELL-GILMAN-LAKE HOLCOMBE AT WIAA DIV. 3 STATE WRESTLING

160 pounds: Zach Person (36-9) lost 9-1 to Fennimore’s Will Ahnen.

126 pounds: Sam Pickerign (36-8) lost 10-0 to Kenosha Christian Life’s Caden Calabrese.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Feb. 23 WIAA Div. 5 regional semifinal

Rib Lake 55, Gilman 35

Gilman finishes the season 14-9.

Feb. 24 WIAA Div. 5 regional final

McDonell Central 49, Rib Lake 37

Rib Lake finishes the season 20-4.

GYMNASTICS

WIAA Div. 2 Antigo sectional

1. Ashland, 134.55

2. Antigo, 127.45

3. Rhinelander, 121.9

4. Mosinee, 111.5

5. Medford, 108.4

6. Chequamegon, 92.15

7. Lakeland, 73.875

8. Washburn, 59.0

Medford’s Krista Gollhardt placed 10th on the balance beam (7.525) and 11th in the floor exercise (8.125).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Thursday, Feb. 22

Rib Lake 51, Athens 45

Rib Lake (10-6, 14-7) clinches the outright Marawood North championship

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #16 Prairie Farm at #1 Rib Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Medford 58, Tomahawk 34

Next: WIAA Div. 2 regional, #9 Medford at #8 Shawano, Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cloverbelt 7th-place crossover

Fall Creek 74, Gilman 56

Next: WIAA Div. 5 regional, #12 Gilman at #5 Turtle Lake, Tuesday at 7 p.m.