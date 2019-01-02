Home / The Star News / Feb. 1-2 prep schedule

Feb. 1-2 prep schedule



Fri, 02/01/2019 - 8:49am mattf
Conference meets highlight the weekend

After a virtual shutdown of prep sports this week, teams are back in action starting tonight, with a couple of rescheduled contests thrown in. Here's the updated weekend schedule.

Friday's schedule
GNC boys swim meet at Medford, 5:30 p.m.
Rib Lake girls basketball at Auburndale, 5:45 p.m.
Medford boys hockey at Tomahawk, 7 p.m.
Medford-Rib Lake girls hockey at Viroqua, 7 p.m.
Medford boys basketball at Mosinee, 7:15 p.m.
Rib Lake boys basketball at Auburndale, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman girls basketball at Owen-Withee, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday's schedule
GNC wrestling meet at Medford, 10 a.m.
Lakeland Conference wrestling meet at Gilman, 10 a.m.
Medford boys hockey at Antigo, 10 a.m. or 1:15 p.m.
Owen-Withee girls basketball at Rib Lake, 7:15 p.m.

