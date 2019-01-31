Fast start buries Hatchets; win sets up title chance

Focused, physical and aggressive, the Medford Raiders got the win they needed last Thursday, setting the stage for a potentially memorable Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament Saturday in the friendly confines of Raider Hall.

With their 38-22 pounding of Tomahawk, the Raiders forced a three-way tie atop the GNC’s dual-meet standings with the Hatchets and Antigo as all three posted 4-1 records. That means the 2018-19 outright team championship will go to the one team of those three that scores the best in Saturday’s tournament, which starts at 10 a.m.

“We knew coming in we had to win to have a chance at conference,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said after Thursday’s win. “I feel like we’re a little bit better of a tournament team, so winning the dual was key. Now I feel more confident going into the tournament. We have a lot of kids that can win, a lot of kids that can place high. We’re feeling good.”

