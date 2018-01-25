Fast finish can’t quite erase slow start in Medford’s 2-1 loss

The Medford Raiders saved their best for last Tuesday night at the Simek Recreation Center. Unfortunately, the late effort wasn’t quite enough to rescue them in a 2-1 loss to the Chequamegon Co-op.

A flat start put the Raiders in a 2-0 hole in the first period and that’s where they stayed into the third. A couple of good shots late in the second period finally gave them a spark that carried into the third.

Medford outshot Team S.E.a.L. 8-6 in the period and got on the board with a Colton Gowey goal with 3:06 left in the game. But the equalizer never came, dropping the Raiders to their sixth straight loss and sixth straight game of one goal or less scored.

“I was happy to see that because that’s usually when we die, in the third period,” Medford head coach Ryan Hraby said of the late rally. “The kids wanted it bad. Unfortunately we couldn’t at least tie it up at the end of the game.”

