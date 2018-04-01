Falcons fly past Redmen; Rib Lake gets big win at O-W

The Rib Lake Lady Redmen came up short in their battle with second-ranked Flambeau Tuesday, 65-49, but they also came away with the knowledge that they can play with the Falcons.

Especially considering they didn’t have their biggest weapon in their arsenal Tuesday.

The Redmen had to make it work without leading scorer Katie Cardey, who was out of school Tuesday due to illness. They hung right with the unbeaten Falcons until a 5-0 in the last minute of the first half and a surge at the start of the second half put Rib Lake in a hole that was too big to climb out of.

“That upset our mojo a little bit,” Rib Lake head coach Mike Wudi said. “But I’ll tell you what, we battled.”

