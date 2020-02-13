Home / The Star News

Experience, depth carry Raiders to GNC wrestling title



Medford’s Clay Bowe flips over Rhinelander’s Connor Lund for a third-period reversal and pins him at the 4:28 mark during the fourth round of competition at 182 pounds during Saturday’s Great Northern Conference Wrestling Championships at Raider Hall. Bowe went 5-0 to win the 182-pound title and was named GNC Wrestler of the Year after the meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Zeke Sigmund has Lakeland’s Jason Hilgart right where he wants him in their 145-pound title match Saturday, which Sigmund won with a pin in 45 seconds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's 138-pound champion Dane Higgins takes care of Lakeland's Jose Retana during Saturday's GNC meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider senior Jake Rau keeps Antigo's Nick Roller tied down to the mat during their 220-pound title match Saturday, which Rau won 5-2. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe Medford Raiders celebrate with the trophy and their six individual championship bracket posters after winning the Great Northern Conference tournament Saturday at Raider Hall. It's Medford's third GNC title in four years. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 8:50am mattf

It was expected that Tomahawk wouldn’t make it easy for the Medford Raiders at Saturday’s Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament held at Raider Hall.
But Medford’s depth and experience were simply too much for the Hatchets and the rest of the field to beat.
The Raiders clinched their third GNC championship in four years, a feat this year’s seniors played a huge role in accomplishing, by securing six individual titles, two second-place finishes and two thirds to pile up 418 points. The Hatchets finished with 391 points.
Seniors Jake Rau and Zeke Sigmund won their third GNC titles, seniors Dane Higgins and Clay Bowe won their second conference championships and juniors Emett Grunwald and Carson Church won their first titles.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

