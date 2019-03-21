Home / The Star News / Expectations again high for both Raider track teams

Expectations again high for both Raider track teams



Medford junior Kyle Petrick gains an edge over Tomahawk’s anchor runner and secures the Raiders’ victory in the 3,200-meter relay during Friday’s Tomahawk Indoor Invitational at UW-Eau Claire. Derek Rudolph, Josh Fredrikson, Carson Church and Petrick finished in 9:23.74, 0.47 seconds ahead of the Hatchets. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Megan Graff tries to pick off a runner or two in the final leg of Friday’s girls 800-meter relay. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/21/2019 - 9:42am mattf

With a ton of experience, solid depth and talented standouts on both the girls and boys rosters, the Medford Raiders expect nothing less than to be contenders in Great Northern Conference and WIAA Division 2 track and field in the last half of May.
“The goal is to win conference and go to state. It doesn’t change,” head coach Mike Bub said Monday.
Exciting as the stretch run should be, the month of March just passed its midpoint and no one will be competing –– or even fully practicing –– outdoors in northern Wisconsin for some time. A lot can and will happen between now and the end of May and that can be just as exciting for the athletes and the coaches.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week's issue of The Star News.

