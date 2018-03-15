Ewan, Peterson voted Marawood North’s best for boys

It takes a team to win a conference and regional championship, and that was reflected in the All-Marawood Conference North Division post-season honors won by the Rib Lake Redmen.

All five of Rib Lake’s starters earned an award following this year’s vote of the North’s coaching staffs, highlighted by sophomore Levi Ewan winning Marawood North Player of the Year honors and second-year coach Bruce Peterson getting the nod for Coach of the Year.

Additionally, forwards Cody Blomberg and Nick Gerstberger landed spots on the All-North second team, while senior Sean Schreiner and junior Zane Mencheski got honorable mention.

The awards follow a season where Rib Lake went 17-8 overall and rallied down the stretch to win the North Division with a 10-6 mark.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.