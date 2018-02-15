Easy win sets up a championship tilt in Phillips

Another Rib Lake win, another Phillips loss and now Friday’s game between the two teams could be the deciding factor in determining who wins the 2017-18 Marawood North boys basketball championship.

The Redmen continued their late-season surge Thursday by burying Newman Catholic 80-50 in Wausau to complete the crossover portion of their Marawood Conference schedule with their first win against a South Division foe. At the same time, Phillips lost 54-36 at Edgar.

The results left both teams with Marawood records of 8-6 with two games to play as they square off Friday in Phillips. The winner is assured a share of the North title by taking a one-game lead with one to play, but the loser won’t be out of it just yet. Rib Lake closes its North slate with a home game against Athens (3-11) on Feb. 22, while Phillips is at Abbotsford (5-9) the same night.

