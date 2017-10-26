Home / The Star News / Dums, Moore settle into qualifying spots; girls finish 4th

Prentice-Rib Lake's Serena Moore keeps pace with Kortnie Volk of Three Lakes and Anna Buchberger of Marathon early in Friday's sectional girls race at Athens. Moore finished fifth to qualify for state. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Emily Espinoza (l.) and Kaitlyn Erickson were the team's second and third finishers in Friday's girls race, helping the Hawks finish fourth in the team standings. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake senior Erin Probst completed her cross country career with a 73rd-place finish in Friday's sectional. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsHawk senior Adam Dums is all alone in the 10th spot during the second half of Friday's boys race at Athens. Tenth is where he finished, good enough to send him to state. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPeyton Enders was feeling 100 percent but he did what he could in finishing as Prentice-Rib Lake's second runner in Friday's sectional race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/26/2017 - 10:53am mattf

Prentice-Rib Lake senior Adam Dums and freshman Serena Moore found the spots they needed to hold early in their races and held them the rest of the way to qualify for state at Friday’s WIAA Division 3 Athens sectional.
Held on an unseasonably warm afternoon at Erbach Park, Moore finished fifth out of 116 girls to qualify for her first state meet. Dums follows in the footsteps of his older brother Donald, who made it last year. Adam finished 10th in a field of 123 boys to earn his trip.
The Hawks’ leading runners will compete at the WIAA Division 3 state meet Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The girls race is at 12:40 p.m. and the boys race is set for 2:35 p.m.
