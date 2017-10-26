Dums, Moore settle into qualifying spots; girls finish 4th

Prentice-Rib Lake senior Adam Dums and freshman Serena Moore found the spots they needed to hold early in their races and held them the rest of the way to qualify for state at Friday’s WIAA Division 3 Athens sectional.

Held on an unseasonably warm afternoon at Erbach Park, Moore finished fifth out of 116 girls to qualify for her first state meet. Dums follows in the footsteps of his older brother Donald, who made it last year. Adam finished 10th in a field of 123 boys to earn his trip.

The Hawks’ leading runners will compete at the WIAA Division 3 state meet Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The girls race is at 12:40 p.m. and the boys race is set for 2:35 p.m.

