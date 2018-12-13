Down 10, Raiders find a way to OT win

With shots from the field refusing to fall, the Medford Raiders simply had to find a way in the second half of Tuesday’s Great Northern Conference contest in Antigo.

Someway, somehow they did it in a 49-47 overtime win over the Red Robins.

For the second straight year, it took just about everything Medford had to escape Antigo’s Sheldon Fieldhouse with a win. This one put the Raiders in an early-season tie with Rhinelander for first place in the GNC at 2-0, though the road gets tougher Friday when the Raiders visit Mosinee (2-1, 5-1) for a 7:15 p.m. tip time. It will be Medford’s final game before a long three-week holiday break.

