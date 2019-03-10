Doubles teams all net GNC tennis honors

A mid-season switch to doubles is paying off for Medford senior Kailee Mann and junior Brooke Sommer, who will go into the WIAA Division 2 post-season on a streak of five wins in six matches after winning the Great Northern Conference’s flight-two championship Saturday in Rhinelander.

Mann and Sommer were the third-seeded team in the bracket, but they went 3-0, beating the two teams seeded ahead of them in the semifinals and finals to win their first conference championships.

Sommer was the third-place finisher last year at number-four singles. It’s the first All-GNC honor for Mann.

Overall, the Raiders placed fourth in Saturday’s GNC tournament with 14 points and finished fourth in the final standings with 68 points. There were no changes in the team standings after Saturday’s meet. Rhinelander, as expected, won the meet with 33 points and the overall GNC championship with 125 points. Antigo was second with 25 tournament points and 107 overall points, while Newman Catholic was third with 18 tourney points and 82 overall points.

