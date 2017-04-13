Diamond notebook: April 13
Thu, 04/13/2017 - 3:51pm mattf
County baseball and softball teams off to fast starts
April 13, 2017 -- Bryan Wegter/The Star News
All statistics through Wednesday, April 12.
The 2017 spring sports season is only a few weeks old, but there’s already been plenty of game action for county baseball and softball teams.
And for the most part, success too.
All but one of Taylor County’s six baseball or softball clubs is at or above .500 - that would be Medford baseball at 3-4. Gilman softball is unbeaten at 3-0, Rib Lake baseball and Medford softball are both 3-2, Rib Lake softball is 2-1 and Gilman baseball is 2-2.
Of course, there’s a long way to go, but the early results are encouraging.
Noteworthy numbers
- Gilman baseball has 35 hits this season…and 35 singles. The Pirates are hitting .302 as a team, up big from last year when they hit .234.
- Rib Lake softball trailed by seven runs, 8-1, after four innings at Edgar on Tuesday. The Redmen rallied to tie the game 8-8 in the seventh and pushed across two in the eighth to win 10-8. It was their largest comeback since rallying from a six-run deficit last May against…Edgar.
- Medford softball’s Hailee Clausnitzer has been on fire. The junior is slashing .579/.579/.842 (batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage) through 19 at-bats and leads the county with nine RBI.
- Rib Lake baseball has not lost a game started by junior pitcher Jerod Arkola. They’re 3-0 when he starts and 0-2 otherwise. Arkola has a 1.66 ERA and has whiffed 17 hitters in 12.2 innings. He struck out 10 in 30 innings last season.
- Rib Lake softball has gone to extra innings twice in three games to begin 2017. They’re 1-1 in those games.
- Gilman sophomore Amanda Wisocky leads all county softball players with an .833 on-base percentage. She’s drawn six walks already.
- Medford baseball has drawn 41 walks - 5.9 per game - to fuel a .419 on-base percentage.
- Rib Lake Zane Mencheski, a sophomore baseball captain, is slashing .526/.591/.684 through five games. He's scored 10 runs, driven in eight and has swiped five bases. The Redmen are hitting .372 as a team and 24.1 percent of their hits - 14 of 58 - have gone for extra bases.
For more coverage of high school sports in Taylor County, pick up a copy of The Star News, available each Thursday.