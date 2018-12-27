Home / The Star News / Despite loss, signs point to strong second half for Raiders

Despite loss, signs point to strong second half for Raiders



Thu, 12/27/2018 - 8:48am mattf

Gracie Holland swept the top spots in every event Thursday and Emma Haugen was right behind her in most of them to lead the Marshfield Tigers to a 134.725-119.5 dual-meet win over the Medford Raiders in a Great Northern Conference gymnastics crossover.
While unable to get a win against the GNC Large Division contender, the Raiders took a lot of positive steps with eight personal bests and season-best team scores on the uneven bars and in the floor exercise.
Four of the Raiders did most of the work, participating as all-arounds. A fifth, Lydia Sigmund, competed on bars before shoulder soreness took her out of action the rest of the night.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

