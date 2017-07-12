Depth takes a hit, but Raiders still see chance to defend title

Nine months after earning Medford’s first-ever Great Northern Conference team championship in the sport of gymnastics, the Raiders got back to work in early November aiming to earn title number two.

The path doesn’t figure to be easy. It never is in the sport. But six returning letter winners give Medford a good start in conquering the five-team Small Division of the GNC once again.

“It will be a successful year,” second-year head coach Steve Cain said last Thursday. “Coming off last year with the success that the girls had, they want that same success this year. Not because they have to match last year, but because they know they have all the qualities to do what we did last year.”

Quality is a word being used a lot early in the season by Cain and assistant coach Andree Brushaber –– as in the common phrase “quality over quantity.”

